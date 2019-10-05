(WAND) - Christmas lovers rejoice, more than 125 all-new keepsake ornaments will make their first appearance at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and online at Hallmark.com Saturday.
Some highlights of the new keepsake ornaments include the first ever set of artist-crafted outdoor keepsake ornaments that are weather safe and shatter resistant.
Peanuts themed ornaments, an interactive tree skirt, as well as Star Trek ornaments and table top decorations are all for sale.
The annual Hallmark Keepsake Ornament event runs through October 13th.