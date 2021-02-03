(WAND)- Decatur's newest edition, Harbor Freight Tools store, is set to open its doors on schedule.
The stores' location at 1005 W Pershing Road is set to officially open Feb. 27 at 8:00 am.
The store will hold a soft opening on Feb. 9 and remain open leading up to the Feb. 27 official debut.
The store is currently taking employee applications. To apply, visit www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail
