HARRISTOWN, ILL. (WAND) - The Village of Harristown could be seeing another dispensary in the area. In late June, the Village approved a growery and dispensary. This caused controversy with many local residents and they're continuing to express their concerns.
"We had a company approach us asking if they could have a second dispensary in the village. It's not a decision as mayor I could make alone so we're having an informational meeting," said Evelyn Deverell, Mayor of Harristown.
The second dispensary would sit right across the street from the initial company. The sales would mean a revenue stream for the Village that mayor says needs it.
"A second dispensary of course would bring in sales tax, and cannabis tax. It would improve a property; we'd get an additional property tax. We are the only village in Macon County who does not assess our own property tax. Somewhere we have to find and keep enough income coming in to run the village properly," said Deverell.
The discussion will move to the next board meeting on December 19th. As for the first growery and dispensary that was approved in June, it's currently under construction and is expected to open late spring 2023.
