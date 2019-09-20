SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The head of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library has been fired.
WAND-TV confirmed the termination of Alan Lowe through Gov. JB Pritzker's office. Officials declined to comment further on why Lowe lost his job, but did issue a statement.
"The administration terminated Mr. Lowe's employment today. We cannot comment further on personnel matters. We look forward to working with the team of museum professionals, historians and librarians at the ALPLM to ensure that the institution is meeting its high standards."
Lowe's name has already been removed from a staff list on the ALPLM website.