URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana University High School Teacher and Girls' Cross County Coach has been arrested on charges of child pornography, according to United States Attorney John C. Milhiser.
Douglas O. Mynatt, 56, of Savoy was arrested on Friday on the charges. Mynatt is a physical education teacher at Urbana's University High School and is the coach for the girls' cross country coach.
According to the affidavit, on several dates in January 2020 Mynatt received, distributed and possessed images of child pornography. The photos included minor girls as young as six to nine years old.
Mynatt used Application A, an instant messaging application known for its feature that allows users to remain anonymous, the affidavit said. During the time Mynatt is accused of uploading at least 15 digital files of child porn.
On March 20 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office got a CyberTip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Application A self reported one of its users had child porn images and movies of child porn, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Application A reported several IP addresses for logins identified at Mynatt, including from his home address in Savoy and at the University of Illinois in Champaign / Urbana.
Mynatt could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. On Friday he appeared in court for his first appearance.