SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – High water on Lake Shelbyville led officials to close some areas around it Thursday.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported the lake had a level of 606.09 feet – 6.39 feet above normal summer pool level (referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum). High water conditions forced the closure of secondary boat ramps at Coal Shaft Bridge, Bruce West and Sand Cove Road.
Chief Illini Trail is closed Thursday. Other USACE-managed trails around the lake are still open.
People around the lake are asked to be careful and avoid putting themselves or others at risk.
“During high water periods, boaters should use extra caution on the lake and be aware of lower bridge clearances, floating debris, and submerged hazards,” USACE leaders said in a press release. “As the water at Lake Shelbyville continues to remain above normal levels, visitors should be aware that some areas will be temporarily impacted. If an area is posted closed, please do not enter the area.”
For the latest information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at (217)774-3951.