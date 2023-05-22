DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Powers Mansion at 357 W. Decatur is back on the market.
The 7730 sq ft home on 1.3 acres originally built in 1910 by Charles Powers,
is being offered for only $130,000.
According to the History of the Heartland, the property is in foreclosure and the bank wants it off the books. The only catch, is that any prospective buyer would have to purchase the property without even seeing the interior.
History of the Heartland said that the current occupants have refused to vacate the property and refuse to offer permission to enter. A owner would have to get court permission for an eviction.
