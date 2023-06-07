DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The auction for the Powers Mansion at 357 W. Decatur has concluded, with a winning bid of $301,750.00.
According to History of the Heartland, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the price was standing at $134,250.
History of the Heartland said that the current occupants have refused to vacate the property and have barricaded the driveway and surrounded the house with "no trespassing" signs.
The Powers Mansion was built in 1909 by Charles Powers, whose Orlando Hotel was named after his father Orlando Powers, one of three Powers brothers who were early business entrepreneurs and social leaders of the Decatur community in the decades after its founding.
The Heartland states the three-story Greek Revival house covers more than 7,700 square feet set on 1 ½ acres. The front drive is a sweeping curve that leads to a grandiose copper-clad porch with thirty-foot stone columns and a balcony. Inside, there are 13 rooms including 7 bedrooms. There is or was underground parking for four cars.
