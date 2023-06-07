DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — After recently going on the market, the Powers Mansion in Decatur was sold Wednesday afternoon in an online bank auction.
IGBY Ministries of Decatur plans to restore and use the mansion.
Minister Zach Drew of IGBY Ministries released the following statement:
“I am beyond excited to be able to secure such a historic home!
"I have always had a great love for Decatur. It’s an honor to be trusted with such a property.
"My parents bought and restored the Staley Mansion about 15 years ago. I was blessed to be able to live there for a few years before that historic house was sold back to the Staley Family and turned into the Staley Museum that serves our community today.
"It is an honor to now be able to do my part for this great community by restoring the Powers-Jarvis Mansion.
"I operate a 501(c)3 and this will serve as the headquarters and film studio.
"It will be a huge project to totally restore this home to its former glory, but that is our desire.
"Our 501(c)3 will be starting our fundraiser very soon to begin the process of renovations which we anticipate being a few hundred thousand dollars.
"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support already from people who love Decatur as much as I do. We already have two generous benefactors willing to match up to $55,000 to go towards renovations. The funds will go towards any legal fees for the eviction process, restoration needs and to expand the ministry. It won’t be enough to restore it, but it is a great start!
"I view myself as simply the guardian over this home. This home is to be a part of the community as I believe we will have a great deal of local support.
"I look forward to walking you through the restoration process and look forward to our first open house so the community can come and take rejoice with us!
"If you would like to support this venture, consider partnering with our 501(c)3 by calling our toll-free number at: 888-459-5727
"Or just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
"You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
"IGBY International Ministries: PO Box 797 Decatur, IL 62525
"Thank you for your continued support and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry."
History of the Heartland has entered an agreement to follow the restoration process from the beginning.
“Our board was thrilled to learn that a local organization has invested in this historic home,” says Bret Robertson, Chairman of History of the Heartland. “We look forward to learning more about the condition of the home, watching the progress of the restoration, and sharing that with the community.”
