DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On Tuesday, Milikin University hosted Sami Steigmann, a Holocaust survivor and inspirational speaker.
Steigmann was born on December 21st, 1939. From 1941 to 1944, he was held in a labor camp located in a region now known as Ukraine. Steigmann was declared too young to work at the time which resulted in him being subjected to Nazi medical experimentation.
Steigmann's presentation titled, "Holocaust: My Story of Resilience," shared how he turned himself from a victim into a speaker and an advocate for social action. His main goal is to educate as many young people as possible. From January 31st to February 5th, Steigmann will give this presentation to five Decatur schools.
To read more about Steigmann, visit his website here. You can also find more information on Millikin's website.
