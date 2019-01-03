DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Several suspects accused of robbing houses at gunpoint are facing new charges.
Five people in total are behind bars in connection to a string of Decatur armed robberies on the night of Nov. 20. The suspects include 18-year-old men Rahiam Shabazz and Dondrion Austin, 19-year-old Byron Theus, 24-year-old Raymond Graham and 16-year-old teen Mikhail Gordon.
The suspects are accused of entering three different houses that night and stealing money and guns. Police say each of them had a gun and several home residents had guns pointed at them. In the third armed robbery at a North 33rd Street address, sworn statements say one of the suspects put a gun in a 6-year-old child’s mouth and threatened to shoot.
The new charges are against Shabazz and Austin. Each of them faces 34 counts in total, including five home invasion with a firearm charges, three for home invasion causing injury, four armed robbery charges and others. There are aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges against both suspects.
Both of them, along with Theus and Gordon, will be in court on Jan. 28. Graham’s next court date is on Feb. 1.
Gordon will be charged as an adult.