DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A home that was the scene of a homicide in Decatur caught fire Monday evening, according to police and fire officials.
According to the Decatur Police Department, the home is the same address as a Sunday murder investigation. They had no other information to release about either investigation.
Decatur firefighters arrived to the home in the 1400 block of E. Hickory Street at 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived the home was on fire.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the first floor and attic. The fire was put out within minutes of arrival.
No one was injured in the fire
On Sunday, just after midnight Decatur police responded to a person shot at the same home. The victim, 27-year-old Demetrius Ford was pronounced dead by the Macon County Coroner.
At this time it's not clear if the fire and murder investigation are connected.
Police are still looking for Ford's murder. If you have any information about either case you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.