DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As many people prepare to enjoy Christmas, homeless shelters are hard at work to provide the comforts of home to their guests.
God's Shelter of Love is one of many shelters seeing an increase in families needing help this holiday season. Shelter leaders said that uptick is due in part to the end of the eviction moratorium this past fall.
The shelter has been collecting donations to give as gifts to the women and children it cares for, so everyone can feel the comforts of home this holiday season.
"I think it's important for them to feel [like they're at home] all the time," said shelter director Julie Welker. "Around the holidays, I think it's especially important for kids that don't have stable environments for us to make the place as homey for them as we can."
The shelter still needs donations throughout the year. Potential donors can donate items to Blessingdale's Thrift Shop (proceeds benefit the shelter) or donate directly to God's Shelter of Love.
