DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — An organization that has served the community for over 30 years just received a boost from Land of Lincoln Credit Union.
LLCU donated $25,000 to the Homework Hangout Club, INC. on Thursday. In addition, the credit union pledged another $25,000 per year for the next two years.
“Our focus each day at Homework Hangout is to provide resources to our community youth, and their families, that afford them opportunities to obtain personal success and well-being,” stated Stefan Dawson, Homework Hangout Chief Operations Officer. “Technology and Financial Literacy are two important elements to achieving that success and now, our new partnership with LLCU will greatly impact our program offerings here at HHC in these two categories.”
Homework Hangout Club has served over 8,000 young people in the Decatur area since 1991. According to a release from LLCU, programs from HHC have resulted in a 100% high school graduation rate for all participants and a 94% employment placement for participants of the YouthBuild program.
“At LLCU, when we see an opportunity to invest in our youth, we are eager to do so, because the youth are the future of our community,” stated Robert Ares, LLCU President & CEO. “The success of such an impactful program like Homework Hangout is paramount in creating future leaders for our community. The kids participating in HHC programs will grow up to be our community leaders and we are happy to have the opportunity to assist HHC in their mission.”
HHC plans to use the donation to purchase new computers, chairs, workstations, and an instructional smart screen.
