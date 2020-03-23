DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Central Illinois hospitals are seeking donations of masks as the number of COVID-19 cases grows.
On Thursday, Decatur Memorial and HSHS St. Mary’s will be accepting donated masks at the Decatur Civic Center. The collections of the masks will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
HSHS St. John’s, Memorial Health System, Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach and SIU Medicine will be accepting donations Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Collections will continue in Springfield on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Friday April 3.
Springfield donations of masks should be delivered to Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach at 4930 LaVerna Road in Springfield.