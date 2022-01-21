(WAND) - As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge, local hospital leaders are worried about making sure they have enough staff.
Doctors at HSHS hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin said they are constantly working to make sure the public is safe. The strategy has changed since the pandemic began in early 2020, when doctors were worried about having enough personal protective equipment (PPE).
"The numbers in Decatur just continue to go up. It's a community where acceptance of vaccinations has been low," said Dr. Marc Shelton, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for HSHS. "And Sangamon ... we may have hit the peak, but if we bounce like Missouri, it's hard to say."
Doctors said no two situations are alike in their hospitals across the two states. They are creating teams of nurses who are able to respond to different locations to help with an increase in patients.
Health officials continue urging the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for more information from HSHS about finding a place to get vaccinated.
