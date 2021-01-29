CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Housing Authority of Champaign County announces a new Interim Executive Director.
The board of commissioners unanimously voted Lily L. Walton as their Interim Executive Director on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Walton will begin her new role of managing the daily operations beginning on Feb. 1.
Walton has been with the Authority for three years, filling various roles such as the Interim Deputy Director of Enrichment Operations and the Director of YouthBuild.
During her time with the agency, Walton led several strategic initiatives to cultivate equity and self-sufficiency in housing. She was responsible for operational and administrative oversight of the Move to Work (MTW) Demonstration Program, Family Self-Sufficiency Program, Policy Development & Planning, YouthBuild Program, Client Services Division, and government relations.
“Lily’s breadth of experience and dedication for improving affordable housing makes her a perfect fit to lead the Housing Authority of Champaign County,” said Former Executive Director and CEO David A. Northern Sr.
“I am grateful that the board has trusted me with the opportunity to lead the housing authority. Walton said. “As we look to the future, the board and I are committed to listening to residents and working with the community to identify new and innovate ways to meet the residents’ basic needs and promote their economic resiliency. I’m honored to continue my service here in Champaign County and support the Authority during this transitional period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.