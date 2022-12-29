SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With the holidays comes parties, food, and drinks. But for those struggling with alcoholism or choosing not to drink, this can bring up questions that make them feel uneasy.
Around this time last year, Elizabeth Wake of Springfield was pregnant with her first child.
She wasn’t drinking and noticed how many parties were reliant on alcohol.
“I felt left out at holiday parties, of the gathering, of going out. There are so many things you can do around the holiday season but so many involve alcohol,” said Wake.
This is one factor that led Elizabeth to start The Wakery, a late-nightspot in Springfield serving mocktails, cocktails made with non-alcoholic spirits, and coffee.
Because of how prevalent alcohol is at parties, plus the added stress of the holidays, it can make it difficult for those recovering from alcoholism, according to Heritage Behavioral Health Center Counselor Dorthea Busby.
“Meeting with family, they come against people judging. Maybe they don’t look the same, or maybe they don’t act the same,” Busby said.
She says you can support your friends and family by showing them love.
“This is the season for caring and showing compassion. Let them know they’re loved. That’s the biggest thing. A lot of time people with dependency issues tend to not feel loved,” she said.
If someone says no to a drink, you can help them feel supported by not harping on the reason why.
“People don’t have to have a reason, and they certainly don’t owe it to anyone to tell them. If someone says, ‘No, I'm not drinking now.’ Just leave it at that and that’s fine,” said Wake.
She suggests having mocktail options at your New Year's party to create an inclusive environment.
“At holiday parties, I suggest having some additional options. Without even having to ask someone if they need them. Have them there. Sodas are great. Sparkling waters are great... I think it’s a very fun way to be inviting to everyone that is coming to your events," said Wake.
The Wakery is currently under construction, it will open this spring at 5 Old State Capitol Plaza.
If you are struggling with addiction, you can call the Heritage Health Crisis Hotline at 217-362-6262.
