DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 election is three months away, and recent YouGov poll shows registered voters either plan on voting in person or by mail.
However, there are concerns about the legitimacy of voting by mail. There are three ways one can cast their ballot. They can vote in person, vote early or vote by mail.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Macon County, the county clerk sent about 40,000 applications to households. The applications were for those interested in voting by mail. Josh Tanner said his office has more than 3,000 requests for this year's election.
"We already have more requests now for a ballot than we received in all of 2016," Tanner mentioned.
If one has voted in one of the three past elections, chances are, a post card from Tanner's office was in the mailbox. If not, a person can request an application online.
After the post card is filled and sent back to the county clerk's office, the voter should get a ballot for them to fill out and mail.
"Just like on election day, we'll match their signature on the application that what we have on file." Tanner said. "[The County Clerk's office will] make sure that it matches and then the vote will be counted at that point."
According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, one has to be registered to vote. This works only if one is a U.S. citizen, is 18 or older and "must have been a resident of the precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day." Fortunately, Tanner said one does not need an excuse to vote by mail in Illinois. He said this method of voting is just as secure, as if one were to vote in person.
"Illinois is a signature state and that's all that requires," Tanner said.
Early voting starts Sept. 24 and Election Day is Nov. 3. If one plans on mailing a ballot, the county clerk must receive the application five days prior to Election Day. However, it is suggested to complete the voting process as early as possible.
