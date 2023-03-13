DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS Medical Group has begun mailing letters to patients formally announcing the closure of obstetrics and gynecology services at St. Mary's, along with the Benefi Center for Women.
According to HSHS Medical Group, as of July 1, 2023 the services will no longer be provided.
Related Articles
- St. Mary's staff reflect on obstetrics unit closing
- Local legislator reacts to closure of St. Mary's labor & delivery floor
- HSHS St. Mary's closing labor and delivery floor last Thursday
The letter offers patients steps on how to switch their OBGYN providers, and how to obtain their medical records.
Attached below is a copy of the letter HSHS Medical Group sent:
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.