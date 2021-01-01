DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital welcomed the first 2021 child born under its care Friday.
Tiffany Cotner gave birth to Harrison Cotner, who arrived at 8 pounds and 7 ounces and 20 inches long.
Harrison was due Thursday. Tiffany Cotner had him Friday morning at about 7 a.m.
The mother and child are both healthy.
