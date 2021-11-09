DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – In 1964, the first Huddle House restaurant opened in Decatur, Ga. Now, more than 300 restaurants later, the newest Huddle House will open in Decatur, Ill., in 2022 or early 2023.
The franchisees for the newest Huddle House are Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael. They plan to construct the new eatery in the cities rapidly growing northeast corridor between Interstate-72 and Progress City.
Huddle House serves all-day breakfasts, burgers, lunch, dinner, 24-7. The majority of Huddle House restaurants are in the south. This will be the tenth in Illinois.
Michael tells WAND News they are targeting August 2022 for the opening but supply chain issues could push the opening as far back as February 2023. Carson and Michael hope to attract people from Decatur and Oreana, travelers, businesses and industry. ADM has a plant nearby and there is a large logistics facility being constructed just a few hundred feet away along with a hotel, truck stop and a large car dealership.
