DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It may still be hot but Hummingbirds are already starting to migrate from central Illinois to winter spots from southern Mexico to Costa Rica.
On Thursday, volunteers from Decatur Audubon and the Macon County Conservation District were capturing the tiny birds so they could be banded with a small metal band and then released. It’s hoped some of those birds will be captured again in the future so the information can be retrieved.
Vernon Kleen of the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders tells WAND News adult birds have already started to migrate. Adult females and younger birds will leave the area by late September or early October.
Kleen says the birds tend to return to the same area the following Spring in late April or early May.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
