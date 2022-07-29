Chicago, Ill (WAND) – Illinois’ cut of a $26 billion opioid settlement agreement could reach hundreds of millions of dollars over the next two decades.
“Could total as much as $760 million over the next 18 years,” Governor JB Pritzker told reporters in Chicago on Friday.
The opioid settlement was reached several months ago with major pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, AmeriscourceBergen and McKesson along with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Opioids are prescription painkillers and can also come in the form of heroin.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the funds will be distributed equitably across the state. State Rep. La Shawn Ford, (D) Chicago, estimated some 400,000 people misuse prescription opiates in Illinois each year.
