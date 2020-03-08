SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds gathered in front of the Springfield capitol building to stand up for women's rights.
While there were many topics to be discussed, speakers highlighted LGBTQ Rights, Black Lives Matter and immigration rights.
"70 thousand children have been incarcerated in detention centers in the year 2019..and they haven't been reunited with their parents ever since," said Veronica Espina with the Springfield Immigration Advocacy.
Others stood today to discuss reproductive health rights.
"Here in Illinois, we have a pro reproductive health majority. We were able to pass the reproductive health act. It affirms that patients should have full access to reproductive health rights, including abortion," said CEO and President of Planned Parenthood, Jennifer Welch.
Most importantly, the biggest message portrayed was the right to vote.
"little girls looking up and seeing women, and women of color are putting themselves out there to run for president--It matters. Little girls can look up and see themselves doing the same thing," said Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Candidate for the US IL 13th District.