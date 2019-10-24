ARKANSAS (WAND) – A hunter lost his life in Arkansas after a deer he shot attacked him.
Thomas Alexander, 66, was hunting near Yellville when he used a muzzleloader to shoot a buck, NBC affiliate KY3 reported. He thought it was dead and went up to it to make sure. That was when it attacked.
Alexander ended up with multiple puncture wounds on his body. He was able to contact his family, who notified emergency responders. He then died in hospital care.
“I’ve worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it’s one of the stranger things that’s happened,” said Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Chief of Communications Keith Stephens.
It’s unclear if the puncture wounds are what killed Alexander, and Stephens told the station an autopsy is not expected to happen.
Stephens referenced a situation from four years ago, where a different person survived after a buck’s antlers struck him in Ashley County, Ark. He said hunters need to wait 30 minutes to be sure a deer they shot hasn’t moved before approaching it.