(WAND) - State police have reopened I-39 after a series of crashes occurred Thursday.
I-39 from Normal to Minonk was closed beginning Thursday afternoon after multiple crashes involving over 100 vehicles, state police said. A mass collision occurred Thursday afternoon on I-39 near El Paso. Troopers said the crash happened at about 3:13 p.m. on I-39 southbound at mile post 9.
Authorities said 19 commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles were involved in the property damage crash. Numerous other vehicles slid off the road but were not damaged.
Several CMV loads spilled on and around the roadways, state police said. At the request of troopers, 12 tow trucks were called to the scene Thursday night for road cleanup. That process lasted through overnight hours.
I-39 northbound lanes were reopened at about 11:56 a.m. Friday. Southbound lanes were back open at about 1:30 p.m. on the same day.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.