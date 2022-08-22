LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Dr. Jay Banks is touring elementary schools across Central Illinois, informing students on bullying and how to avoid it.
The "I Am Un-AFRA-id" tour is an anti-bullying program, where Banks teaches students using the acronym AFRA.
“It’s a self-empowerment program that teaches them how to be empowered via a research-based acronym which is unafraid. It teaches them to avoid bullies, find a friend, report bullying, and act confident.” says Banks.
The program uses research-based techniques to keep the students engaged, while making the subject of anti-bullying more relatable to help kids understand.
“I saw a piece of research that said about 85 to 90 percent of the students who commit violent crimes in school, were bullied. Now, it’s not an excuse for what they did. Absolutely not an excuse. So, this program is not just important in creating safe classrooms, but it may save some lives.” stated Banks.
The principal of Central Elementary School was there to watch the kids enjoy the presentation. Kelly Bogdanic says she hopes that children use what they learned today to report any bullying they see.
“I love how he said your teachers have been bullied in the past. We know how it feels and we know how to take care of you if you’re bullied. So, I hope that they receive that message and will take advantage of that.” said Bogdanic.
The tour ends this Friday at Chester-East Lincoln School.
