URBANA, ILL (WAND): Mac and Cheese lovers unite! I Heart Mac & Cheese, a restaurant focusing on all things Macaroni and Cheese bowls and more is coming to Urbana.
According to their website, I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast casual concept specializing in customizable, made to-order macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches. They offer menu options like Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese, Lobster & White Truffle Mac & Cheese to luxury Grilled cheese sandwiches. They also have broccoli, cauliflower, vegan bowls.
The grand opening is June 15, 2022 in Urbana at 202 E. University Avenue.
There will be a 10% discount for veterans and first responders. The first ten guests in line get free mac & cheese for a year!
