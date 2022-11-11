CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month.
Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
The owner, Sherard Brown, said that opening day will run from 2-5 p.m. on November 19 and will begin regular hours on November 21.
