DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The new year is off to an icy, dangerous start across Central Illinois.
The much-advertised ice storm moved in before daybreak Friday coating roads and sidewalks with freezing rain.
An "Ice Storm Warning" covers northern counties until 6 p.m. Friday and a "Winter Weather Advisory" is in effect for the rest of Central Illinois until noon.
Ice accumulations of 1/3" or more are expected north and west, while the rest of us see up to 1/4".
As temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper-30s this afternoon, the wintry mix will change to all rain.
However, colder air changes the rain to snow before it ends early Friday night. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate Friday evening.
This is a very dangerous situation, so don't travel unless it's an emergency. With the ice coating power lines, there could be power outages today, too.
Another system could bring a light accumulating snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
To see the latest road conditions in Illinois, visit IDOT's winter conditions map by clicking here.
