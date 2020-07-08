(WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended an additional month from October 1st, 2020, to November 1st, 2020.
This new extension also includes those who have July, August and September expiration dates. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until November 1st.
“Extending expiration dates until November 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.”
White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Customers who can conduct business online may go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers.
Through July 31, Driver Services facilities are serving ONLY new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions. Face masks are required. Customers who must visit a facility are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.
In addition, customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
Governor JB Pritzker extended the Disaster Proclamation an additional month, which in turn extended the expiration date for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers an additional month to Nov. 1.
