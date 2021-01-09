(WAND)- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service signed an agreement to cooperate on caring for vast forest lands in the state.
The agreement allows for both agencies to collaborate on forest management and mutual goals in addressing challenges facing communities, landscapes, and natural resources.
The two agencies also plan on taking actions for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems to reduce wildfire risk, building a model for sustainable use to account for future public use, and developing economic development strategies to keep forests productive.