LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Recent court filings show the defendants named in three lawsuits involving allegations of sexual misconduct by employees at Logan Correctional Center have responded to those suits.
Those records, obtained Thursday by WAND, offer a first look into the defense being built for the defendants in the lawsuits that name now-former IDOC employees Erik Kohlrus and Milo Ziemer. The third lawsuit's been filed against a current Logan Correctional Center employee. WAND has not named him because he has not been criminally charged.
Here's a case-by-case breakdown of what the defendants had to say:
Erik Kohlrus (filed December 28, 2018)
--Almost 30 defendants named in the lawsuit submitted responses. One of them is Christine Brannon, who was the warden at the time.
--In Brannon's responses, she said she was made aware of the incident on December 28, 2015 involving Erik Kohlrus.
--That investigation determined Kohlrus violated IDOC rules involving conduct, socializing, custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct.
--In addition, Brannon claimed Kohlrus failed to report what happened.
--Brannon said Kohlrus was interviewed about what happened on December 30, 2015, just two days after the incident happened. Brannon said Kohlrus resigned after that very day, so IDOC was unable to punish him.
--Brannon said she was not aware of any conduct by any other defendants to be inconsistent with IDOC policies.
--At least 13 of the defendants named (which do not include Christine Brannon) say they never saw Erik Kohlrus alone with the plaintiff.
Milo Ziemer (filed December 7, 2018)
--A jury trial has been requested. No date's been set yet.
--A supervisory officer who was also part of Logan Correctional Center's internal affairs department denied there were any other victims other than the accuser, who filed the lawsuit under the alias "Jane Doe."
--WAND asked IDOC if this means "Jane Doe" was in fact a victim of Ziemer. A spokeswoman told WAND the department cannot comment on pending litigation.
--All four defendants named in the lawsuit (other than Ziemer) said they do not have the knowledge or information to substantiate "Jane Doe's" claim that Logan Correctional Center's maintenance department is "rife" with custodial sexual misconduct.
--Three defendants admit there have been instances within the IDOC where male guards have sexually abused female inmates who they were supposed to be guarding. However, they deny there have been "numerous" instances as "Jane Doe" claims.
--All four defendants admitted then-warden Margaret Burke was responsible for preventing staff-on-inmate violence, including sexual assaults. However, they also said that Burke was not the only person in the prison responsible for that. No elaboration was given.
--Then-warden Margaret Burke said she lacks the knowledge or information needed to determine if the allegations against Milo Ziemer are true or not.
--The supervisory officer named denied knowing about the "skullduggery" alleged by "Jane Doe" in the maintenance department.
--Three of the defendants all denied that Milo Ziemer had a private office that locked from the inside, as "Jane Doe" claimed.
--The defendants all confirmed there were no cameras inside the maintenance building at the time of "Jane Doe's" claim.
--The defendants said they do not have knowledge or information to form a belief on whether Ziemer inappropriately touched "Jane Doe." All four also said the same for allegations Ziemer forced "Jane Doe" to perform oral sex on him. Three of the four also said that for allegations Ziemer harassed the plaintiff, while the fourth denied knowing anything about that.
--The defendants said they lacked the knowledge or information to form a belief regarding the truth to whether Ziemer threw "Jane Doe" a birthday party featuring a cake, balloons, and a hair straightener as a gift. The defendants did say all would qualify as contraband.
--The supervisory officer confirmed he talked to "Jane Doe" about the maintenance department, and that she was transferred to Decatur Correctional Center. However, he denied the transfer was made involuntarily, as "Jane Doe" claims he said.
Current IDOC Employee (filed November 8, 2018)
--The first of the three lawsuits to have a trial date set. Now scheduled for October 10, 2020. Both sides will use that time doing fact discoveries and building their cases.
--Two defendants other than the employee accused say they lack the knowledge or information to form a belief regarding the allegations.
--Those two defendants also said they lack the knowledge or information on the allegations about the accused being responsible for the accuser to have phone calls with her daughter.
--The two also said they admit to the timeline of the accuser being in Logan Correctional Center and then Decatur Correctional Center. However, one denied the transfer was involuntary, while the other one claimed to not have the information needed to form a belief.
--A supervisory officer who was part of the internal affairs department denied knowing about the accusations as early as February 2017 (about five months before the accuser was transferred to Decatur Correctional Center).
NOTE: WAND chose to not name certain IDOC employees named as defendants in the lawsuits because they are not criminally charged. However, Margaret Burke and Christine Brannon were named given their prominent, high-profile positions as warden at the time of these allegations.