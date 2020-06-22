ILLINOIS (WAND) - Resurfacing of Illinois 29 from Taylorville to Pana will begin this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the project extends from Velma Road in Taylorville to Magnolia Street in Pana. There will be lane closures and flaggers in the area to control traffic.
Drivers are asked to expect delays and should allow more time for trips through the area. Drivers should consider using alternate routes and pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones.
Drivers should also follow speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
The project is expected to be done in November.
The latest updates can be found by following @IDOTDistrict6 on Twitter or by viewing IDOT's traveler information map.
