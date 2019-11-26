(WAND) - Illinois traffic lanes closed for construction will be back open where possible to help with Thanksgiving travel, state officials announced.
The changes will be made to keep traffic disruptions to a minimum during one of the busiest travel weeks of the calendar year. The non-emergency closures will be in effect from 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Work zone speed limits will remain active where they're posted, the Illinois Department of Transportation. Drivers are reminded to fasten seat belts, put down their phones and drive sober.
IDOT said the following lane closures will stay in place:
District 1
City of Chicago
- Southbound Lake Shore Drive over the Chicago River; lower level west bay closed, traffic shift continues.
- Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) over the Chicago River; lane shifts continue.
- Westbound Bryn Mawr Avenue between Harlem and Oriole avenues; lane reductions continue.
- Westbound Higgins Avenue between Oriole and Canfield avenues; lane reductions continue, detour posted for eastbound Higgins.
The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:
- Inbound Kennedy Expressway to inbound Ida B. Wells Drive.
- Outbound Kennedy to Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road.
- Inbound Eisenhower Expressway to Taylor Street.
- Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive from Canal Street.
- Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan Expressway.
- Inbound Eisenhower; lane reductions continue.
Cook County
- Broadway Street at Golf Road/Wolf Road/State Street circle in Des Plaines; closed.
- Illinois 68 (Dundee Road) between Illinois 43 (Waukegan Road) and Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.
- Winnetka Road over the North Branch Chicago River; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Joliet Road over railroads in McCook; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 83 at Illinois 171 in Lemont; lane reductions continue.
- U.S. 34 (Ogden Avenue) over a railroad in La Grange; lane reductions continue.
- Willow Springs Road at Plainfield Road in Countryside; lane reductions continue.
- Cicero Avenue between 157th and 161st streets in Oak Forest; lane reductions continue.
- Southbound Torrence Avenue between 150th and 170th streets in Calumet City/Lansing; lane reductions continue.
- Torrence Avenue between 167th and 159th streets in Calumet City; lane reductions continue.
- Torrence Avenue over Interstate 80/94 in Lansing; ramp lane reductions continue.
- Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) over the Cal-Sag Channel in Palos Heights; lane reductions continue.
- Cicero Avenue between 167th Street and 173rd Street in Oak Forest and Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.
- U.S. 6 (162nd Street) at Van Dam Road in South Holland; lane reductions continue.
• The following streets in Bensenville are closed with detours posted:
- Southbound Addison Street between south of Main Street and Green Street.
- Northbound Center Street between Railroad Avenue and Green Street.
- Eastbound Green Street between Center Street and Addison Street
- Oak Street and Cherry Street bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad in Winnetka; closed, detour posted.
- Northbound Walnut Lane between Schaumburg Lane and Weathersfield Way in Schaumburg; closed, detour posted.
- Southbound Locust Road between Lake and Wilmette avenues in Wilmette; closed detour posted.
- Woodfield Road between Meacham and East Frontage roads in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.
- National Parkway between Remington and Payne roads in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.
- Plum Grove Road between Remington Road and Higgins Road (Illinois 72) in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.
- Plum Grove between Remington and Wiley roads; closed, detour posted.
• State Parkway between Plum Grove and Payne Road in Schaumburg; closed, detour posted.
DuPage County
- U.S. 34 (Ogden Avenue) between Arbor View Drive and Spencer Avenue in Lisle; lane reductions continue.
- 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove/Westmont/Clarendon Hills; closed, detour posted.
Kane County
- Illinois 25 between Cherokee Road and Boulder Drive in Carpentersville; lane reductions continue.
- Plato Road at Illinois 47 in Elgin; closed, detour posted.
- Chicago Street from Illinois 25 to Villa Court in Elgin; lane reductions continue.
- Silver Glen road over Otter Creek in South Elgin; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Washington Street at Union Pacific Railroad crossing in Oswego; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 31 over a railroad in Oswego Township; lane reductions continue.
Lake County
- Illinois 132 at U.S. 41 and northbound U.S. 41 ramp to Illinois 132 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 132 from Munn Road to Deerpath Drive in Lindenhurst; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 43 (Waukegan Road) over Illinois 120 in Waukegan, lane reductions continue.
McHenry County
- Harmony Road east of U.S. 20 in Coral Township; closed, detour posted.
Will County
- U.S. 30 over a railroad between Page Avenue and Walnut Street in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
- Moen Avenue from Mound Road to Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.
- Sioux Drive/Dove Drive from Sunset Drive to U.S. 6 in Channahon; lane reductions continue.
- Weber Road from 135th Street to Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.
District 2
Henry County
- Interstate 74 in both directions just north of the Illinois 17 interchange (exit 32); lane reductions continue.
Rock Island County
- Westbound Interstate 74 from Avenue of the Cities to the Mississippi River in Moline; closed, detour posted.
District 3
La Salle County
- Northbound Illinois 251 north of U.S. 6; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 170 at Ransom; closed, detour posted.
Livingston County
- Interstate 55 around Pontiac; lane reductions continue.
Kankakee County
- St. George Road over Interstate 57 near Bourbonnais; closed.
- Illinois 17 east of Kankakee; lane reductions continue.
District 4
Henderson County
- Illinois 164 approximately 3 miles south of Oquawka; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Henry County
- Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals in Henry County.
Mercer County
- Illinois 17 just east of New Boston; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Peoria County
- Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River in Peoria; lane reductions continue.
- Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) near the Adams Street interchange in Peoria; lane reductions continue.
- Kickapoo Street at Farmington Road in Peoria; closed.
Tazewell County
- Interstate 474 between the Cole Street overpass west of I-74 and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 29 in Creve Coeur; lane reductions continue.
- Eastbound Interstate 74 near I-474; lane reductions continue.
- Main Street at Camp Street in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.
Warren County
- U.S. 34 from 11th Avenue to 87th Street in Monmouth; lane reductions continue.
District 5
Champaign County
- Bradley Avenue over Interstate 57 west of Champaign; closed.
- Prospect Avenue between Curtis Road and Windsor Road in Savoy; closed.
Piatt County
- Illinois 48 3 miles north of Interstate 72; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
District 6
Macoupin County
- Illinois 4 north of Staunton; lane reductions continue.
Pike County
- Illinois 100/106 bridge at Florence; lane reductions continue.
District 7
Edwards County
- Illinois 130 at the south edge of Albion; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Effingham County
- Interstate 57 at the Interstate 70 tri-level interchange; lane reductions continue.
Lawrence County
- U.S. 50 from north of Lawrenceville to 2.5 miles east; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
District 8
Calhoun County
- Illinois 96 in Kampsville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Clinton County
- Illinois 161 over Crooked Creek west of Centralia; closed, detour posted. Expected to reopen Dec. 1.
St. Clair County
- Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.
- Southbound Interstate 55/64 just west of Third Street interchange (exit 2A); lane reductions continue.
- Main Street ramp to southbound Interstate 55/64 in East St. Louis; closed.
- Exit ramps to Tudor Avenue and Illinois 3; closed.
District 9
Hamilton County
- Illinois 142 6.3 miles north of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jefferson County
- Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 37 6.3. miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- County Highway 42 over Interstate 57 in Ina; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Johnson County
- U.S. 45 south of Illinois 146 in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Pulaski County
- Ramp from Interstate 57 to Shawnee College Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Union County
- Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
White County
- Illinois 141 just east of Illinois 1 north of Omaha; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Drivers are reminded that delays should be expected in these areas and extra travel time should be allowed. IDOT said drivers need to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and stay on alert for workers and equipment.
IDOT updates are available on Twitter. Construction details can be found on the IDOT traveler information map.