ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois airports are getting over $446 million in federal funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding - part of $10 billion the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding to airports across the U.S. in order to help with operations - will go to 78 airports in the state. The FAA is distributing the funds after President Donald Trump's administration approved them in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
The idea behind the funding is to support continuing operations at Illinois airports and replace lost revenue that came from a lack of business during the pandemic. Funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
The FAA is encouraging airports to spend this grant money immediately to slow down the negative impacts of the pandemic. Airports should work with their local FAA Office of Airports on the application and grant-agreement process, which the FAA said will be streamlined for fast access to funds.
In another section of the CARES Act, recipients of fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants will not have to contribute a matching percentage of project costs. The federal government will cover the entire amount.
Click here for an interactive map from the FAA showing the list of Illinois airports receiving funding.