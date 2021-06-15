ROCKTON, Ill. (WAND) - Officials with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency referred an enforcement action against Chemtool to the Illinois Attorney General's office, claiming violations occurred with the Monday explosion and fire at the company's Rockton plant.
EPA leaders claim Chemtool violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board Regulations by "causing or allowing the release of pollution into the atmosphere." According to NBC Chicago, the referral talks about violations "related to chemical fire and release of pollutants to the atmosphere."
More violations could be added as more is learned about the fire, which is still burning Tuesday night after flames appeared early Monday.
"The referral asks the attorney general to pursue legal action and require Chemtool to immediately stop the release and provide documentation to the Illinois EPA including the cause of the fire, and an estimate of the nature and amount of any emissions of sulfuric acid mist, particulate matter, and other air contaminants emitted as a result of the fire," an Illinois EPA statement said.
Chemtool will have to come up with and execute a plan to remove hazardous material from the site and address other compliance issues.
"Additional procedures shall be established to prevent the reoccurrence of future events," EPA leaders said.
Hundreds of firefighters are involved in the response to the plant. No employees were hurt, but two firefighters have been treated for ailments after they worked on the front lines.
Residents in a one-mile radius from the fire are still unable to return to their homes Tuesday night after evacuating. Within three miles of the plant, officials are asking the public to wear masks in order to stay protected from airborne particles.
Firefighters were hesitant to use water on the fire Monday due to concerns about chemicals entering the Rock River, but starting earlier Tuesday, they began a more aggressive approach. Water and chemical foam has been sprayed on the flames and significant progress has been made, leaders said.
An industrial firefighting crew from Louisiana, which has experience in battling fires at oil refineries and other chemical plants, responded to help at the scene, NBC Chicago said.
A half-million oil gallons are still on the site, along with chemicals like lead and sulfuric acid, officials reported.
To prevent environmental problems, responders installed booms on the river to prevent chemical runoff from going downstream. EPA officials built a pair of trenches to keep runoff away from the river site.
The EPA said it is checking samples in the river to see if contaminants have entered the water. Officials said testing will be ongoing in multiple places, including three locations downstream from the site of the fire and at community water treatment plants.
Wilson said crews are prepared to deal with hotspots that may pop up in the coming days. It's unclear how long completely putting out the fire will take.
