Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.