ILLINOIS (WAND) - Incumbent Tim Butler has won another term serving District 87 in the Illinois House.
Butler had a commanding lead with 99 percent of precincts reporting late Tuesday. At that time, over 41,153 people (85 percent) had voted for him compared to 7,021 (15 percent) for Angel Sides of the Green Party.
More to come.
