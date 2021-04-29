ILLINOIS (WAND) - The personal data of citizens may have been exposed after a ransomware attack compromised the Illinois attorney general's office network, officials said.
A press release Attorney General Kwame Raoul is notifying the public about the data breach in accordance with state law, which requires the public be notified if their information may have been compromised. The attack was first discovered in the early hours of Saturday, April 10, when employees couldn't access the office network.
Information from the public stored on the office network includes names, addresses, email addresses, Social Security numbers, health insurance and medical information, tax information and driver's license numbers.
“While we do not yet know with certainty what was compromised in the ransomware attack, we are working closely with federal law enforcement authorities and outside technology experts to determine what information was exposed, how this happened, and what we can do to ensure that such a compromise does not happen again,” Raoul said. “This process will take time, but I understand that members of the public may have questions now, which is why I am establishing a toll-free hotline and making information available online. I am committed to transparency throughout this very sensitive process and will continue to provide updates that do not jeopardize the progress of our ongoing investigation or the security of our network.”
The attorney general's office has continued regular operations to the extent that it can as efforts are completed to rebuild the network.
Raoul is launching a dedicated toll-free hotline staffed by Rust Consulting Inc., which specialized in legal notifications. It will answer questions from citizens who have concerns about the network compromise. The Attorney General's Computer Network Compromise Hotline can be reached by calling 1-833-688-1949 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time, Monday to Friday.
More details about the compromise and impacted personal information will be released on the attorney general's website "to the extent possible" after an internal investigation and work with law enforcement and external technology experts is finished.
