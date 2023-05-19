SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A bipartisan proposal creating a statewide comprehensive literacy plan is heading to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
The plan requires the Illinois State Board of Education to develop a statewide literacy plan for school districts by January 31. ISBE would also be responsible for creating a rubric and literacy plan template for districts by July 1, 2024.
Senate Bill 2243 calls for ISBE to create a new content area test for elementary school teachers that contains biliteracy, oral language development, and other foundational skills.
"It's due back by July, 2026 with the reading test requirements for educator assessments that must be revised in order to be in alignment with the comprehensive literacy plan," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood).
The Illinois Early Literacy Coalition said the state board has already hired a writing team to produce the first draft of this literacy plan. There will also be focus groups and a listening tour to allow the public to provide input for the long-term goal.
"The literacy crisis is urgent, and there is no panacea," said Jessica Handy, the Executive Director of Stand for Children Illinois. "It will truly take a collaborative, systemic approach. Illinois is finally taking on that challenge."
Senate Bill 2243 passed unanimously out of the Senate and Pritzker is expected to sign it into law.
"Every child deserves the instruction and support that meets their needs to become a proficient reader," Lightford said. "This initiative moves Illinois off the sidelines and into the action to fight for every student to have access to the literacy instruction they deserve."
