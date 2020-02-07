BUNKER HILL, Ill. (WAND) – A kidnapping/child abduction case that started in California ended in an Illinois home, according to officials.
A 1-year-old was found in Bunker Hill after police their received information from the Kern County California District Attorney’s Office.
Deputies in Macoupin County went to a home in the 3500 block of Edwardsville Street where they found 27-year-old Dallas Copeland.
He was arrested on a no bail warrant from California.
Copeland was booked in the Macoupin County Jail and the child was taken into the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
It’s not clear what the relationship between the child and Copeland is.