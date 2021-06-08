SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Municipalities across Illinois now have until December 31, 2021, to file for federal reimbursement for funding used in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is made possible thanks to the expansion of the state's Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (Local CURE) Support Program, which was included in the state budget approved by lawmakers.
The initiative, which is led by the Illinois Municipal League (IML), ensures that cities, villages, and towns across Illinois can utilize federal coronavirus relief funds to best provide for their communities.
The Illinois General Assembly created the Local CURE Support Program following the passage of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, distributing nearly $150 million in funding to municipalities that did not qualify for direct federal aid.
The deadline, which was initially set for December 1, 2020, has been extended through the end of 2021 after Congress passed a recent stimulus package.
Communities that still have funding from the Local CURES Act will be able to use those funds for expenses incurred through the rest of this calendar year.
"We commend all members of the General Assembly who voted to ensure municipalities receive their full share of federal aid. In extending the Local CURE program deadline, communities across Illinois will be able to utilize funding contained in coronavirus stimulus packages to help their communities recover and rebuild," said Brad Cole, IML Executive Director.
Under the Local CURE program, municipalities can claim reimbursements for a number of expenses, including, but not limited to:
- Payroll expenses for public safety and public health employees in line with federal guidelines (available via this link);
- Cleaning and sanitizing facilities, such as community centers, public restrooms, city halls, etc.;
- Incorporating hand sanitizer stations in public facilities or public spaces;
- Installing touch-less sinks in public facilities;
- Upgrading ventilation systems, including the potential installation of HEPA fan/filtration HVAC systems; and,
- Unbudgeted technology needs due to employees needing to work remotely.
IML encourages municipal leaders to work with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to determine if additional expenses are eligible for reimbursement.
DCEO and their third-party administrator, Crowe LLP, can be contacted by email at LocalCURE@crowe.com.
