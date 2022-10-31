SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Candidates have just about a week until Election day, so the Illinois governor's race is heating up.
Monday night Hawaii's former congresswoman stopped in Illinois to stump for Republican candidate Darren Bailey.
"He is a farmer who cares for his community, he cares for his people, he cares for his future for his grandkids- just like every one of you," Tulsi Gabbard said to a crowd of Republican voters.
Gabbard said despite being a registered Democrat just weeks ago, she's endorsing Bailey because she believes he is the candidate who can get things done for Illinoisans.
"Is crime better? No. Is education better? No. Is the economy better? No. They have nothing to stand on," Gabbard added.
Bailey has also been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the NRA and former President Trump. But Governor Pritzker said that should give Illinois voters pause.
"He's surrounded himself with January 6th insurrectionists, sought out the number one January 6th insurrectionist- Donald Trump's endorsement. Frankly its corrupt. You can't surround yourself with those people- election deniers- and then say you're going to uphold voting rights in the state of Illinois," Governor Pritzker said during an October 18th debate.
Pritzker has won over endorsements of several labor unions, Planned Parenthood, the Associated Firefighters and gun violence prevention groups. But he said he has not asked for President Biden to campaign for him.
"It looks like he's going to other states- like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and other places- to help candidates who may need him," Pritzker added.
Election Day is November 8th.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.