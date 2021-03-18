SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill moving through the Illinois House of Representatives would change how close a registered sex offender could live to a school, playground, or childcare facility.
HB3913 would amend the Unified Code of Correction and allow a registered sex offender to reside within 250 feet of any the restricted facilities. State law currently requires they live 500 feet.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Camille Lilly and Rep. Kelly Cassidy would also remove a weekly requirement that a registered sex offender must register their address if they lack a fixed residence.
The bill states that if a “person lacks a fixed residence, he or she shall not have to provide documentation of registering address.”
The bill was moved to the Sex Offenses and Sex Offender Registration Subcommittee on March 18.
