FILE - Illinois state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, speaks during a press conference surrounded by anti-gun violence advocates, many of whom have a connection to the recent Highland Park shooting, at the Capitol in Washington on July 20, 2022. Researchers and community activists told lawmakers Thursday, Dec. 15, that removing guns from the streets of cities in the state will help curb gun violence like the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Ill., but that it must be followed up with programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives and hope. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)