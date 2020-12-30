SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois House is planning to return for a lame duck session in early January.
Lawmakers announced they will return to the capitol on Friday, Jan. 8. This session will be held at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Details on specific bills to be discussed have not bee released. The session will involve bills not voted on from the spring session.
The Illinois Senate has not said it it plans to reconvene in January.
