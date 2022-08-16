(WAND) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Tuesday $4,063,637 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services medical research grant funding for Illinois institutions. '
Among those institutions receiving funding is the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
The funding will be put toward research programs to support medical advancement in various fields, from drug addiction research to vascular disease research.
“Federal investments allow the United States to continue discovering key breakthroughs in various medical fields,” said Durbin. “I will keep working with Senator Duckworth to ensure Illinois’ world-class research institutions have the federal support they need to help save lives.”
“Across the state, universities are constantly conducting the cutting-edge research necessary for incredible medical advances,” said Duckworth. “As a home for research institutions, Illinois is second to none and with this federal support we can continue to set these institutions up for success while they work to find cures and treatments for illnesses of all kinds.”
Recipients of HHS grants include:
- University of Chicago (Mental Health Research): $291,618
- Northwestern University at Chicago (Heart and Vascular Diseases Research): $30,000
- Northwestern University (3D Bioprinting of Strong Living Scaffolds): $203,616
- Loyola University Chicago (Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research): $192,500
- University of Chicago (Drug Abuse and Addiction Research): $238,576
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research): $385,068
- Northwestern University at Chicago (Drug Abuse and Addiction Research): $545,420
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Research for Mothers and Children): $229,542
- University of Chicago (Clinical Research Related to Neurological Disorders): $1,947,297
