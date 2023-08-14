SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — States across the country have banned or restricted access to abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year. A new Illinois law will ensure police cannot use data from license plate readers to track people traveling into the state for reproductive healthcare.
Sponsors told reporters in June that some Republican-led states have used automatic license plate readers as a tool to hunt down people seeking abortion and other reproductive healthcare.
"We created an island on which every human being is recognized and given the dignity of controlling their own body and their own destiny," said Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago). "That includes people who are traveling into the state of Illinois to seek legal healthcare services."
The legislation prohibits sharing of data or allowing law enforcement to use the information to criminalize anyone coming into or out of Illinois for healthcare.
"We are not initiating laws simply for ideological purposes," said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. "The health and safety of individuals seeking critical reproductive healthcare is real and it's directly at stake."
House Bill 3326 also bans the use of data from license plate readers to detain people based on their immigration status.
The Secretary of State's office said police will still be allowed to use these cameras to look for suspects in violent crimes, carjackings, and auto theft. However, law enforcement will be required to sign an agreement noting that they will only use license plate readers for those reasons.
"We will continue to protect women and people not only with essential abortion care and reproductive care, but also gender affirming care," said Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago).
Giannoulias said no one deserves government intervention when they abide by laws and freedoms guaranteed in Illinois. The Democrat stressed that the automatic license plate readers need to be regulated to ensure people aren't criminalized for lawful behavior.
House Bill 3326 passed out of the House on a partisan 72-39 vote on May 10. The legislation later passed out of the Senate on a partisan 39-15 vote on May 19.
The new law takes effect on January 1, 2024.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
